James Patterson partners with Einstein Archives for children's book series

The latest project from prolific thriller novelist James Patterson will aim to bring a love of Albert Einstein to young readers.

Patterson is partnering with the Albert Einstein Archives at Hebrew University of Jerusalem to write a series of middle-grade books focusing on “Max” Einstein, a fictional young girl with a lot in common with her namesake.

Max is “inventive, irreverent, highly imaginative, and loves to solve problems in fun, unconventional ways, much like Einstein himself,” according to a news release from publisher Little, Brown. “The high-stakes adventure series follows Max and the world’s brightest kids as they travel the globe to solve humanity’s biggest problems with the power of science.”

The books will be published by the Little, Brown imprint JIMMY Patterson, with the first of three installments coming out in October 2018.

“These books are the most work important I’ve ever done,” Patterson said. “They’re an accessible, fun way to engage kids — particularly girls, who are too often dissuaded from pursuing their interest in science — in an adventure that weaves science, technology and history.”

The publisher says the release of the series will be accompanied by a nationwide science fair, and that some of the proceeds from the books will go to “education and pro-reading initiatives.”

Patterson is one of the world's most successful authors, as well as one of the most charitable. In 2015, he received an award from the National Book Foundation, which called him “a generous supporter of universities, teachers colleges, independent bookstores, school libraries and college students.”

He's also no stranger to children's literature. Patterson is the co-author of several book series for young readers, including the popular “Treasure Hunters” and “House of Robots” series. Last year, he collaborated with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on “Give Please a Chance,” which urged children to learn politeness and manners.

The “Max” Einstein books likely won't be the highest profile Patterson book to come out next year. Next June will see the release of “The President Is Missing,” a thriller Patterson is co-writing with former president Bill Clinton.