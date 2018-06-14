The right poetry collection for right now: Terrance Hayes' 'American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin'

Also see how Hayes corrals, among others, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Maxine Waters, Emily Dickinson, Prince and Eurydice as shields, as code words, to repel would-be assassins. Through those exits, one can revise the Orphic myths and poetry’s invention: “Eurydice is actually the poet, not Orpheus. Her muse / Has his back to her with his ear bent to his own heart. / As if what you learn making love to yourself matters / More than what you learn when loving someone else.” Outside that trap, one can embrace what Prince taught us: “a real man has / A beautiful woman in him.” And possibly, with the fullest freedom, you can admit to yourself what Hayes’ speaker realizes in sonnet 28: “Trumpet I can’t speak for you but men like me / Who have never made love to a man will always be / Somewhere in the folds of our longing ashamed of it.”