Turner gets in the sports streaming game with UEFA Champions League soccer

Turner is kicking off a new sports streaming video service next year that will carry its coverage of UEFA Champions League soccer.

The service announced Thursday is Turner’s first endeavor in streaming sports coverage — the new frontier in “over-the-top” distribution of programming, in which shows can be watched online without a pay-TV subscription. It comes a week after ESPN announced the launch of a similar streaming service that will offer an array of live events.

Turner’s streaming service will require a fee from viewers. The Time Warner Inc. unit also will be seeking the rights to other sporting events to put on the service.

Turner is to launch the yet-to-be-named service before the start of the next UEFA Champions League season in September 2018. Turner acquired the TV and streaming rights to the UEFA Champions League in February for a reported $60 million per year through the 2020-21 season.

The streaming service will give fans additional UEFA matches beyond the ones shown on Turner’s cable TV channels TBS, TruTV and TNT. Between TV and streaming, Turner will carry more than 340 UEFA matches per season.

Media companies are investing in streaming services as a growing number of millennials turn to Internet-connected devices for their video entertainment. According to Nielsen, 62% of U.S. households — about 73 million — use Internet-connected televisions or streaming video devices. In those homes, streaming video consumed by people ages 25 to 34 accounts for 23% of TV usage.

Turner executives believe UEFA matches will be a strong draw for the streaming service. European football ranks among the top five sports among the millennial users on the company’s Bleacher Report website. Bleacher Report will be used as a portal for the new streaming service and provide additional programming and content related to UEFA coverage.

The sports streaming service will be Turner’s third entry into the over-the-top TV business. Last year, the company launched FilmStruck, a service aimed at fans of art house movies. In May, Turner announced an over-the-top subscription service called Boomerang that will feature the Warner Bros. library of animation properties.

CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs).

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

ALSO

See unlimited movies for $10 a month? Not so fast, says AMC Theatres

Will Steven Soderbergh's strategy of bypassing the studio system for 'Logan Lucky' pay off?

Disney to offer two streaming services and end its movie distribution agreement with Netflix