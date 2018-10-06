'Burlesque,' a new Lincoln Jones ballet, a new collaboration with Charles Wuorinen and why it works

Jones: It’s harder to memorize [laughs]. The meter changes, but also he’s got so many voices going. For the dancers, there are constant changes of bar lengths of three-four, four-four, seven-four, three-eight or whatever it may be. But there are also trickier things, like quintuplet in one voice against two triplets in the other traveling over a bar of four-four. It’s very complex. I am up for it, but it can still be daunting. One of my goals is to get as many scores out of Charles as I can. He’s attentive to the fact that in dance a gesture can only be so long. I [contrast] what he does with what Philip Glass does. He creates atmospheric soundscapes.