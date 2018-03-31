Essential Arts & Culture: King Tut and 'Angels in America' return, Laura Owens' 356 Mission to close

The artist-run space 356 Mission, founded by painter Laura Owens and Wendy Yao, the proprietor of Ooga Booga art book shop, will shut its doors in May, when shows by painter Alake Shilling and installation artist Charlemagne Palestine come down. The closing of the Boyle Heights space comes in the wake of antigentrification protests in the neighborhood. But Owens and Yao tell me that isn't the reason they are closing. "Our lease was ending, and we felt it was the right time," says Owens. Los Angeles Times