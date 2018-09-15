Essential Arts & Culture: Fall arts preview, 'Blue Boy' gets T.L.C. and a contemporary 'Bacchae' at the Villa

The fall arts season is upon us! With paintings and operas and a play about atomic scientists, oh my. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your essential guide to culture:

PREVIEW THE FALL

Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will perform with the Czech Philharmonic at Disney Hall in November. Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will perform with the Czech Philharmonic at Disney Hall in November. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

— Times art critic Christopher Knight’s visual arts picks include Ai Weiwei’s first “substantive solo museum show in Los Angeles” and the rarely seen drawings of a 19th century poet. Los Angeles Times

— Matt Cooper has the lowdown on Broadway fare in SoCal, including “Hello, Dolly!” and a Tony-winning musical about being stranded in an airport on 9/11. Los Angeles Times

— Times theater critic Charles McNulty is looking forward to a play for the Huntington’s Chinese garden and Tom Morton Smith’s drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer. Los Angeles Times

— Contributor Christina Campodonico rounds up fall dance, including performances by “Britain’s brainiest choreographer.” Los Angeles Times

— In classical music, Times critic Mark Swed has a special guide to Los Angeles Philharmonic performances during its centennial year, including a show by L.A. Phil “favorite” Andrew Norman. Los Angeles Times

— Separately, Swed has other opera and classical music offerings, including a mile-long opera in New York and a show by experimental composer about another experimental composer: Arnold Schoenberg. Los Angeles Times

— I run down essential architecture, including three shows related to California design and a biography on a key Postmodernist. Los Angeles Times

Federal Signal Corporation / The Huntington Library A neon study for the You Chung Hong building in L.A.'s Chinatown, circa 1936-37 — from an upcoming exhibition at the Huntington Library. A neon study for the You Chung Hong building in L.A.'s Chinatown, circa 1936-37 — from an upcoming exhibition at the Huntington Library. (Federal Signal Corporation / The Huntington Library)

BLUE BOY RENEWED

“The Blue Boy,” a 250-year-old master work by British portraitist Thomas Gainsborough, on permanent view at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, is getting some work done. The Times’ Deborah Vankin spent time with conservators who have studied the its materials and history, and have stories to tell about a mysterious man and a vanishing dog. Los Angeles Times

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Conservator Christina O'Connell with Thomas Gainsborough famous portrait, "The Blue Boy." Conservator Christina O'Connell with Thomas Gainsborough famous portrait, "The Blue Boy." (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

In a sidebar, Vankin looks at the array of high-tech gadgets that conservators employ. Los Angeles Times

And she also reports on a Getty Foundation initiative is supporting the science of conserving canvas. Los Angeles Times

ON STAGE

Charles McNulty has had a whirlwind theater week. He begins with the ancient: Anne Bogart’s staging of Euripides’ “Bacchae” at the Getty Villa. “Her combination of directorial freedom and formal elegance is exactly what’s required to make ‘Bacchae’ live again,” he writes. Los Angeles Times

Craig Schwartz Eric Berryman (Pentheus) and Ellen Lauren (Dionysus) in a scene from "Bacchae." Eric Berryman (Pentheus) and Ellen Lauren (Dionysus) in a scene from "Bacchae." (Craig Schwartz)

He also reviews Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play,” currently at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. The story of school girls in a Ghana pitted against each other in a beauty contest is formulaic, says McNulty, “but the experience of these young women is deliciously brought to life by a terrific ensemble.” Los Angeles Times

Also on his docket was José Rivera’s “The Untranslatable Secrets of Nikki Corona,” which he reports is audacious, but suffers from “clumsy execution,” and Karen Zacarías “Native Gardens,” which contains some hackneyed scenes, but offers “a quartet of acting pros volleying lines with athletic finesse.”

For more theater, there is Daryl H. Miller’s 99-seat Beat round-up, which features a work about white-collar office politics and short plays about the ‘60s. Los Angeles Times