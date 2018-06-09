Essential Arts: Your Tony Awards primer, the Hammer's 'best' biennial, musically avant-garde in Ojai

Times classical music critic Mark Swed is at the Ojai Music Festival, where he caught the opening day. This began with a violin performance by the festival’s “irrepressible” director Patricia Kopatchinskaja among tombstones and wrecked pedestals, set in a happy picnic area with squealing children. It continued at Libbey Bowl for what Swed describes as “a glorious, life-affirming performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto by Kopatchinskaja and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. Ojai, he reports, which is recovering from last year’s fires, was just the right setting in which “to ponder the meaning of renewal.” Los Angeles Times