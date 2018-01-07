Oprah at the Golden Globes: Is she running for president? She should!

Oprah Winfrey for president was something of a running theme throughout the Golden Globes on Sunday, beginning with Seth Meyers’ opening monologue. He jokingly forbade Winfrey from considering the presidency.

But the trend picked up steam as the night unfolded, particularly after Winfrey’s impassioned acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

It didn’t take long for social media, and celebs in particular, to rally Winfrey for the job, including inside the ceremony.

“It's up to the people,” Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told The Times. “She would absolutely do it."

Gayle King, Winfrey’s best buddy, echoed Graham’s sentiments: “I thought that speech was incredible. I got goosebumps,” she also told The Times.

Eva Longoria and Keith Urban shared a table at the ceremony and gushed over Winfrey’s remarks.

“That speech!” Longoria said.

“It was more of an exultation,” Urban replied.

Alan F. Horn, chairman of the Walt Disney Studios, was equally impressed.

“She knows how to deliver it too,” Horn remarked. “She's really emotional.”

When a Times reporter showed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson the tweet above, the “Fast and the Furious” star laughed and asked for a link.

As for his own potential presidential run, Johnson said, “The consideration is always serious. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can. But I don't know a lot about politics.”

Asked what he was doing to get up to speed, Johnson offered only a mischievous grin.

Of Winfrey, Johnson called her “incredible” and described himself as “very moved” by her words.

Oprah returned to her seat before the live show resumed, led by a bodyguard, but not before stopping to speak with a special guest.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who accompanied actress Michelle Williams to the ceremony, was visibly moved after Winfrey’s speech.

Burke told The Times afterward what transpired when Winfrey spoke to her.

"She thanked me and gave me a hug and said something like, 'We're doing it together.' It meant so much to me because when I was in the early days of doing workshops with women, it was Oprah and Gabrielle Union whose stories I used.

“So to hear her say #MeToo up there was such a full-circle moment,” Burke added. “I don't even want her for the presidency. I just want to create something new for her.”

Here’s a sampling of who would likely vote for Winfrey in 2020:

