Erin Moran's 'Happy Days' family wishes her peace: 'Erin always brought light to the party'
|Christie D'Zurilla
The surviving members of Erin Moran's "Happy Days" family are remembering her in death as a "sweet angel" with a kind heart.
The 56-year-old was found dead Saturday afternoon in Indiana after authorities responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman was unresponsive.
Henry Winkler, who played the Fonz on the popular sitcom, wished Moran the peace "she wanted so badly here on earth." Scott Baio, who played her boyfriend Chachi Arcola on the show, echoed the sentiment, saying he'd "always hoped she could find peace in her life."
Ron Howard, who played her brother, Richie Cunningham, and Anson "Potsie" Williams, remembered her as a person who could light up a room, while Don "Ralph Malph" Most and Marion Ross, her TV mom, were simply saddened.
"I can't really comprehend this right now," Most tweeted. "Very painful loss."
"She was the quickest, fastest little kid. Wonderful,” Ross, who played June Cunningham, told NBC News as she remembered how a young Moran would switch between on-set schooling and on-camera work with the adults. "This breaks my heart."
Tom Bosley, who played "Happy Days" patriarch Howard Cunninham, died in 2010. Al Molinaro, who played the owner of the diner on the show, died in 2015, and Garry Marshall, who created that sitcom along with "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy," "Joanie Loves Chachi" and many others, died last year.
Outside the "Happy Days" family, Moran was remembered by other celebs who either worked with her back in the day or grew up watching her on TV. Among them were Lisa Whelchel,— who played Blair Warner on "Facts of Life," an NBC series that overlapped a few years with "Happy Days" and the short-lived "Joanie Loves Chachi" spin-off — and Maureen "Marcia Brady" McCormick from "The Brady Bunch," which like Moran's shows ran on ABC.
While no details about Moran's death were immediately available over the weekend, an autopsy was pending, according to the Associated Press.