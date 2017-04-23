Erin Moran's 'Happy Days' family wishes her peace: 'Erin always brought light to the party'

Erin Moran, in the blue dress, with Garry Marshall, left,Tom Bosley, Marion Ross, Henry Winkler and Anson Williams in 2001.

The surviving members of Erin Moran's "Happy Days" family are remembering her in death as a "sweet angel" with a kind heart.

The 56-year-old was found dead Saturday afternoon in Indiana after authorities responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman was unresponsive.

Henry Winkler, who played the Fonz on the popular sitcom, wished Moran the peace "she wanted so badly here on earth." Scott Baio, who played her boyfriend Chachi Arcola on the show, echoed the sentiment, saying he'd "always hoped she could find peace in her life."

Ron Howard, who played her brother, Richie Cunningham, and Anson "Potsie" Williams, remembered her as a person who could light up a room, while Don "Ralph Malph" Most and Marion Ross, her TV mom, were simply saddened.

"I can't really comprehend this right now," Most tweeted. "Very painful loss."