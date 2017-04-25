ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

    Birthdays

    A Star Is Born: Al Pacino turns 77 today

    Los Angeles Times Staff
    (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
    (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

    When I do a part, it's an empty canvas. I don't know anything about acting. I'm not exaggerating. I must know a lot about acting if I've done it this much, but I don't feel like I know it. I go, 'What am I going to do?' There are some times I just can't put anything on that canvas. I either get lucky or I just don't do it well.

    Al Pacino, 2015

    FROM THE ARCHIVES: At 74, Al Pacino is still chasing that next great role

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    64°