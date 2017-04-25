Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Faye Dunaway explains that Oscars gaffe: 'I thought he was joking'
- Elton John recovering from 'rare and potentially deadly' infection
- Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
- Riding high from Coachella, Kendrick Lamar will take his act on the road
- Amber Heard, Elon Musk downplay dinner date with matching Instagram posts
- L.A. street artist mocks Caitlyn Jenner as 'It's' Pennywise clown
- If Jared and Ivanka are helping you sleep at night, you should 'still be awake,' says John Oliver
- ‘Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer, officials say
A Star Is Born: Al Pacino turns 77 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When I do a part, it's an empty canvas. I don't know anything about acting. I'm not exaggerating. I must know a lot about acting if I've done it this much, but I don't feel like I know it. I go, 'What am I going to do?' There are some times I just can't put anything on that canvas. I either get lucky or I just don't do it well.
Al Pacino, 2015
FROM THE ARCHIVES: At 74, Al Pacino is still chasing that next great role