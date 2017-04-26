Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stephen Colbert thanks Donald Trump for boosting his ratings
- HARD Summer, Life Is Beautiful festivals announce lineups
- Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died
- Tucker Carlson: 'What Bill O'Reilly did was not easy'
- Faye Dunaway explains that Oscars gaffe: 'I thought he was joking'
- Elton John recovering from 'rare and potentially deadly' infection
- Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
A Star Is Born: Carol Burnett turns 84 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
We could not do today what we did then. We used to have a 28-piece orchestra. We used to do medleys of songs, and now the estates won't let you do more than 10 seconds of a song or you have to pay. Then we had singers and dancers and costumes and all of that scenery. It was a mini-Broadway show every week. So now when they just do these reality shows … what [is the budget]? $1.98 and car fare? It is not show business.
Carol Burnett, 2010
