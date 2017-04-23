ENTERTAINMENT

    A Star Is Born: Dev Patel is 27 today

    (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
    I was thrown right into the deep end. 'Slumdog' was my first film. Normally you can go off the radar and make mistakes as a young performer, but [M. Night Shyamalan's 'The Last Airbender'] was this massive $150-million studio film. The craft services budget was probably the entire budget of 'Slumdog.'  I was out of my depth.

    Dev Patel, 2016

    FROM THE ARCHIVES: Actor Dev Patel has gone from 'Slumdog' to 'Infinity'

