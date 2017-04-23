Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Universal plan 'Fast and Furious' spin-off without Vin Diesel
- Summer movie guide: 'Wonder Woman,' 'Dunkirk,' 'All Eyez on Me' and more
- Late-night dissects Trump's White House visit with Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent
- Depeche Mode makes history with four-show run at Hollywood Bowl
- Fox revives 'The X-Files' ... again
- MTV's VMAs to return to SoCal in 2017
- That new Prince music is not coming out — at least not yet
A Star Is Born: Dev Patel is 27 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I was thrown right into the deep end. 'Slumdog' was my first film. Normally you can go off the radar and make mistakes as a young performer, but [M. Night Shyamalan's 'The Last Airbender'] was this massive $150-million studio film. The craft services budget was probably the entire budget of 'Slumdog.' I was out of my depth.
Dev Patel, 2016
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Actor Dev Patel has gone from 'Slumdog' to 'Infinity'