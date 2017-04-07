Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Shonda Rhimes joins Planned Parenthood national board
- Jay Z and Weinstein Company's Trayvon Martin docu-series coming to Paramount Network
- FYF Fest reveals new acts, daily lineups and single-day pass sales
- That infamous Pepsi ad was the butt of jokes on late-night TV
- Adam Devine to host 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
A Star Is Born: Jackie Chan turns 63 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
All the directors, they think about me: OK, 'Rush Hour 4' and 'Shanghai Noon.' You have to do your own stunt, Jackie. [I'd] rather do a drama, comedy drama, a love story, sing a song on the beach, running around, slow motion, with a girl, kissing. But nobody buys a ticket to see Jackie Chan in a theater kissing.
Jackie Chan, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The very alive action star Jackie Chan wants to be a man of acting >>