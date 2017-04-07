ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

A Star Is Born: Jackie Chan turns 63 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

All the directors, they think about me: OK, 'Rush Hour 4' and 'Shanghai Noon.' You have to do your own stunt, Jackie. [I'd] rather do a drama, comedy drama, a love story, sing a song on the beach, running around, slow motion, with a girl, kissing. But nobody buys a ticket to see Jackie Chan in a theater kissing.

Jackie Chan, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The very alive action star Jackie Chan wants to be a man of acting >>

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°