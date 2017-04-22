Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

    Birthdays

    A Star Is Born: Jack Nicholson is 80 today

    Los Angeles Times Staff
    (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
    (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

    Yeah, well, you can change some of your spots, but not all of them.

    Jack Nicholson, 1990

    FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jack laid-back

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    70°