Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Fox revives 'The X-Files' ... again
- MTV's VMAs to return to SoCal in 2017
- That new Prince music is not coming out — at least not yet
- Bruce Springsteen takes on President Trump in new song
- Stephen Colbert sends off Bill O'Reilly as only 'Stephen Colbert' can
- Marvel's superheroes go full teen drama in first 'Cloak & Dagger' trailer
- Serena Williams pregnant?
A Star Is Born: Patti LuPone is 68 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
If this acting thing doesn't work out, I might try to pursue [a] career in sleight of hand.
Patti LuPone, 2015
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patti LuPone on cellphone abusers: 'Arrogance and defiance'