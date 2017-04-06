Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Producer claims Alec Baldwin was aware Nikki Reed was underage when filming movie
- Michael Bay hints at the future of the 'Transformers' franchise
- Marvel and Freeform to team up for 'Marvel's New Warriors'
- Pepsi apologizes for Kendall Jenner ad
- Ian McKellen could have been the Dumbledore of your dreams
A Star Is Born: Paul Rudd turns 48 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I didn't want to do all-American, boy-next-door stuff -- generic romantic comedies I could have had a shot at. I wanted to do lots of other things. And so, since then? I work on things I like. I didn't see success as bigger paychecks, bigger opportunities, more fame.
Paul Rudd, 2007
