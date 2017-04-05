Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ian McKellen could have been the Dumbledore of your dreams
- The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018
- 'Invader Zim' returning to Nickelodeon as a TV movie
- Comedy Central announces new late-night series starring Jordan Klepper
- Marvel reveals 'The Defenders' release date
- A Star Is Born: Jill Scott turns 45 today
A Star Is Born: Roger Corman turns 91 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I’ve only backed pictures with my own money, so I never had that much money to gamble on a film. People tried to convince me over the years to go public, but I was a young boy during the Depression and I saw poverty firsthand, so it probably made me more cautious. Look at all the companies that did go public — once they started spending huge amounts of money, they lost it all.
Roger Corman, 2011
