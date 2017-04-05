ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Roger Corman turns 91 today

I’ve only backed pictures with my own money, so I never had that much money to gamble on a film. People tried to convince me over the years to go public, but I was a young boy during the Depression and I saw poverty firsthand, so it probably made me more cautious. Look at all the companies that did go public — once they started spending huge amounts of money, they lost it all.

Roger Corman, 2011

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Roger Corman: Hollywood's original low-budget superhero >>

