ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Rooney Mara is 32 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)
(Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)

I'm a very moody person. I'm kind of all or nothing. A lot of times, I feel like I have to spend some time living in order to act again.

Rooney Mara, 2015

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Telluride: Rooney Mara explains her 'moody' road to 'Carol' at tribute

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°