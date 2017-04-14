ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Sarah Michelle Gellar is 40 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

I don't want to feel like a failure to my daughter. She's the best thing I've ever done. Buffy — pretty great and all, but Charlotte's way better.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 2011

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sarah Michelle Gellar: mother of one, actress of two

Latest updates

