- The new trailer for 'Orphan Black' shows Clone Club ready to fight as one
- 'Star Wars' tribute to Carrie Fisher reveals never-seen footage of Princess Leia
- Cannes competition lineup includes films from Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola
- Josh Brolin joins 'Deadpool 2' as Cable
- Harry Styles unveils art and release date for debut solo album
- 'Survivor' contestant outed as transgender on TV
A Star Is Born: Sarah Michelle Gellar is 40 today
I don't want to feel like a failure to my daughter. She's the best thing I've ever done. Buffy — pretty great and all, but Charlotte's way better.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 2011
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sarah Michelle Gellar: mother of one, actress of two