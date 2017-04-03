Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
A Star is Born: Alec Baldwin turns 59 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think the only change, or wrong turn, was when I made movies I should have gone with my instincts when I knew I was doing something for a paycheck. Like, I’d go into a room and I would do a movie and I’d say to myself, if everybody on this movie does their job perfectly — that’s a big assumption — the most we can hope for is mediocrity.
Alec Baldwin, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Alec Baldwin chats: MSNBC show and his 'Seduced and Abandoned' film