Ashton Kutcher says cheating scandal was a character-building affair

Ashton Kutcher's divorce from Demi Moore and the cheating scandal that preceded were among the moments that set him up to receive an award for character, he said as he accepted the honor in his home state of Iowa on Saturday night.

"I'm probably the first guy to get this award who had a deferred judgment for a felony burglary for trying to break into my high school," the 2017 Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award recipient said.

"I'm probably also the first guy to get this award who ever got pulled over by a state trooper while tripping on mushrooms.... I'm also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago."

It was actually about 5½ years ago when Kutcher, now 39 and married to Mila Kunis, allegedly romped with a woman in San Diego on the sixth anniversary of his marriage to Moore. (Fun fact: Scott Eastwood said in 2015 that the woman had been his girlfriend at the time.)

As that scandal unfolded, Kutcher said via Twitter that people shouldn't put much stock in rumors that he and Moore were splitting up.

Their divorce was final two years later.

"Character," Kutcher said, "comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer."

He said that after his first marriage failed, he finally understood his parents' divorce. "I felt how much loss is in there and how much love is in there and it's not neat or clean or messy."

Watch Kutcher's acceptance speech here.