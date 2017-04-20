'Atlanta,' 'Lemonade' and 'Veep' among Peabody honorees

Louis C.K. and FX reigned supreme among this year's Peabody Award winners for entertainment announced Thursday.

The cable network had two television series — Donald Glover's "Altanta" and Pamela Adlon's "Better Things" — among the seven entertainment programs honored by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Louis C.K.'s independent television series "Horace and Pete" was also among winners. C.K. is a co-creator of "Better Things" and previously scored Peabody honors for his FX series "Louie."

The other Peabody winners in the entertainment category are:

"Happy Valley," a heart-wrenching BBC One crime drama.

"Lemonade," Beyoncé's critically acclaimed visual album produced by HBO Entertainment, in association with Parkwood Entertainment.

"National Treasure," a disturbing examination of sexual abuse and celebrity from Hulu and the UK's Channel Four.

"Veep," HBO's two-time Emmy-winning comedy series featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the center of an American political satire.

The Peabody Awards will announce the winners of the news, radio/podcast, children’s, education, and public service categories on April 25.

Here is a link to a video of clip of this year's Peabody Award-winning television. Some adult language is featured in the video.