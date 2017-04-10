Bye-bye, Britney: Spears announces final dates of Las Vegas residency

Britney Spears is leaving Las Vegas.

The pop superstar has set the final dates for her "Britney: Piece of Me" show, closing the curtain on her four-year residency as her contract with Caesars Entertainment has come to an end.

The high-octane production will return to the Axis at Planet Hollywood on Sept. 3 with 18 performances slated until her final show closes out 2017 on New Year's Eve.

"As I prepare to say goodbye to 'Piece of Me,' I had no idea how magical this experience would be," the 35-year-old entertainer said in a statement on Monday. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

The "Slumber Party" singer continued her farewell on social media, adding, "Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard."

The headliner has revamped the show several times since its debut in 2013. In February, the oft-sold out production grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales, making it one of Las Vegas’ most successful residencies, especially with younger audiences.

“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” her manager, Larry Rudolph, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

Spears will end the show's current run on Saturday and will return for performances between May 3 and May 20. She'll then gear up for a summer tour of Asia and Israel.

Tickets for the final dates will go on sale to the public on Friday.