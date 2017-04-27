Caitlyn Jenner memoir's version of life with Kris Jenner creates a new rift in the family

As Caitlyn Jenner's just-published memoir "The Secrets of My Life" pulls back the curtain on her gender transition and her life among the Kardashians, not everybody is taking it well.

Especially not Kris Jenner.

Details about the Olympian-turned-reality-star's decision to transition in 2015 from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner and confirmation that she had her final gender reassignment surgery are all in the book, but some dishy material about the Kardashian matriarch is reverberating with fans and upsetting the reigning first family of reality TV.

The memoir, co-written by Buzz Bissinger, who penned the Vanity Fair article that introduced Caitlyn Jenner to the masses, has some kind words for the momager, including admiration for Kris' connections, her business acumen and her ability to perfectly apply lip liner without a mirror.

However, Caitlyn also said in the book that she told Kris about her gender issues before they got married and said Kris knew that for 4½ years before they met, Caitlyn had been on hormones. Additionally, Caitlyn wrote that she told Kris about her gender problems before they would make love.

"I told her there had been a woman inside me all my life," she wrote.

The couple announced their split in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2014. During their decades-long union, Caitlyn cross-dressed in front of her ex but was asked by Kris to do it only while traveling, so that their children wouldn't get wind of it. It was something Caitlyn grew to resent, she said, and she would steal her wife's gowns and purses to wear while traveling. (Their differing takes on their marital woes have been a topic of discussion for years.)

In a recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kris, 61, fumed with anger about passages in "The Secrets of My Life" that claimed she knew Caitlyn was transgender before they wed.

“None of it makes sense,” the 61-year-old said to daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time. ... Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch?"

She added: "I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."

In response, the Olympic gold medalist said on "Good Morning America" that the book is "extraordinarily honest."

"It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there are different opinions. I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through and know the whole situation," Caitlyn said.

She told Andy Cohen that in the wake of publishing, Kris said she didn't want to talk to Caitlyn ever again. (Caitlyn also elaborated on her claims that she was a "punching bag" on the show and a revelation that Kris had been in charge of her finances.)

"Honestly, I never had a low point [while doing the show], actually, until the other day when Kris said some of that stuff. It was the first time I was really upset," she said. "I had some of the best conversations with my children on that show. ... It forces you to deal with issues. ... It forces you to sit down with your kids and deal with a lot of things."