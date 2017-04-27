'The Bachelor's' Chris Soules called 911 before leaving the scene of the crash

Chris Soules, the former "Bachelor" who was arrested earlier this week in Iowa on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, called 911 from the scene Monday night but reportedly wouldn't come out of his house for hours after a couple sheriff's deputies showed up at his door.

"I rear-ended a guy on a tractor," Soules told the dispatcher on a 911 recording — obtained by the Des Moines Register and others — breathing heavily and indicating that the "guy on the tractor" was hurt.

Though there were no eyewitnesses to the crash, according to TMZ, other people got there by the time the 911 call was made. The 8:20 p.m. crash sent Soules and his pickup into a ditch on one side of the road and Kenneth Mosher and his tractor into a ditch on the other side.

Mosher was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 66-year-old was a resident of Aurora, Iowa, about a mile south of where the crash occurred. Soules lives in Arlington, Iowa, about 15 miles north of the accident site.

A spokesman for the 35-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" veteran told People that Soules was "devastated" when he learned Mosher had died.

Soules, who had identified himself to the dispatcher, called a friend for a ride home but then wouldn't come out of his house later to talk to a couple of sheriff's deputies, sources told TMZ. Eventually, hours later, they got a search warrant. Soules was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, and blood and urine samples were collected after he was taken by deputies to a hospital, the website said.

Soules was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, which is a felony.

“I believe it was a very tragic, sad accident that took the life of a guy that was just coming home from work,” Richard Roepke, whose daughter is married to Mosher's son, told People on Tuesday.

“This is corn planting time, the best time of the year for a farmer. Kenny was working on one of the farms just a little north of Aurora and I think he was just coming home. For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident."

Law-enforcement sources told TMZ that skid marks at the scene indicated two things: That Soules hit the brakes before impact, and that he hadn't been driving excessively fast.

After he was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond, Soules deleted his Instagram account, followed by his Facebook and Twitter pages on Wednesday, People said.

The investigation is expected to take another two to four weeks, sources told TMZ.

“Unfortunately, accidents happen in the spring and fall sometimes with tractors and trucks because there are more tractors on the road, so I am going to reserve judgment until I hear all the details about what happened,” Arlington city clerk Mary Jo Brown told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. “All I know is that it has got to be devastating for him and his family and for the other family involved, too.”

“I also know this story is going to spread like wildfire around here and probably all over because of who he is,” she added. “Sometimes fame isn’t your friend.”