Comedy Central announces new late-night series starring Jordan Klepper from 'The Daily Show'

"The Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper is getting his own show this fall.

Comedy Central has — for the second consecutive day — announced a new show to fill its post-"Daily Show" time slot.

Jordan Klepper, with his goofy, overconfident "Daily Show" persona, has been tapped to host his own late-night talk show to air at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

"Jordan’s talent has become so increasingly obvious it would take a real fool to not offer him this opportunity," Kent Alterman, Comedy Central president, said in a statement Tuesday.

"The choice to entrust me with the 11:30 p.m. time slot is both incredibly humbling and deeply disturbing,” Klepper said in the statement. “Without a doubt, it has utterly destroyed my confidence in Comedy Central’s decision-making acumen. Dear God, now I have to work with these fools."

Klepper joined "The Daily Show" in 2014 under Jon Stewart and has risen in the ranks to senior correspondent.under new host Trevor Noah, who took over in September 2015.

In its statement, the network said the new show "will look to embrace and define the chaos of our country by channeling Klepper’s steadfast attitude that institutions are to be trusted less than the lies of the mainstream media."

Comedy Central's 11:30 p.m. slot has seen a lot of upheaval since the departure of Stephen Colbert and "The Colbert Report" in 2014.

Former "Daily Show" correspondent Larry Wilmore originally took over the space with "The Nightly Show," which debuted in January 2015 but was canceled that August because of declining ratings.

Rather than find a dedicated replacement for "The Nightly Show," Comedy Central moved Chris Hardwick's "@midnight" up a half hour, though neglected to rename it "@eleventhirty."

Now the network seems determined to find something that will stick after "The Daily Show."

On Monday, Comedy Central announced "The President Show," a new program to air at 11:30 p.m. Thursdays featuring Anthony Atamanuik as President Trump hosting a late-night show from the Oval Office.

"The President Show" premieres April 27.

Klepper's show premieres this fall.