- Everybody loves 'The Walking Dead's' Sonequa Martin-Green
- Kim Kardashian will likely use a surrogate to have another baby
- Doris Day turns 95 today — not 93 — and she's as surprised as anyone
- John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania 33
- Live review: Eric Church at Staples Centerat Staples Center
A Star Is Born: Jill Scott turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I went to all the Grammy events and spoke on the panels. I took pictures. And I performed right before my category, which always means you're going to win. And they didn't say my name. I think it took me a month to recover. It was a heartbreak. At that point I realized you can hope, but don't wish too hard. If it happens, celebrate. If it doesn't, celebrate.
Jill Scott, 2009