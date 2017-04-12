Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Watch John Boyega in the new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'
|Tre'vell Anderson
The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's new movie, "Detroit," debuted online Wednesday. It stars John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter and Jacob Latimore, among others.
From Annapurna Pictures, "Detroit" chronicles the infamous five days of civil unrest in the Michigan city during the summer of 1967. The gripping tale explores systemic racism through the killing of three young men by the police, known as "the Algiers Motel killings."
“I’ll sleep when they stop rioting,” says Boyega in the trailer.
Bigelow, whose 2013 "Zero Dark Thirty" nabbed a best-picture Oscar nomination, is still the only woman to have won the Academy Award for best director (for "The Hurt Locker" in 2010). With such a captivating trailer, she and Boyega, known for his role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," may both be on their way to awards-show stages.
"Zero Dark Thirty" and "Hurt Locker" screenwriter Mark Boal penned the script.
"Detroit" will open Aug. 4. Check out the trailer below.