Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'

The Paley Center will host a panel for Netflix comedy reboot "One Day at a Time" on May 4.

Fans of Netflix's reboot of "One Day at a Time" have reason to celebrate today. The Paley Center for Media announced "An Evening with 'One Day at a Time,'" scheduled for May 4.

The event is part of the PaleyLive LA Spring Season and will feature a screening, as well as a panel and audience Q&A with cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, as well as executive producers Norman Lear, Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce.

The original iteration of Lear's series debuted in 1975 and featured a divorced mother raising her two teenage daughters in Indianapolis.

The Netflix series debuted in January to critical acclaim and centers around the Cuban-American Alvarez family, featuring Machado as a divorced mother raising her son and daughter with some assistance from her immigrant mother (Moreno).

In March, the streaming service renewed the series for a second season.

Tickets for "An Evening with 'One Day at a Time'" go on sale to Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members today at 12 p.m. Pacific.

Tickets are available for Paley Center Individual Members on Saturday at 9 a.m. and to the general public on Sunday at 9 a.m.