Everybody loves 'The Walking Dead's' Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in the season seven finale of "The Walking Dead."

Warning: Spoilers for the Season 7 finale of "The Walking Dead" to follow.

"The Talking Dead" turned into more than just the usual love fest Sunday as "The Walking Dead" stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus expressed their deep affection and admiration for departing cast member Sonequa Martin-Green.

Martin-Green, who played Sasha Williams on the long-running zombie apocalypse series, had a major role in the Season 7 finale, providing a strategic sacrifice that caught even the villainous Negan (Morgan) off guard.

To say more would be to spoil the elegant plot twist, so instead let's talk about all the fond words Martin-Green's co-stars lobbed her way on the after-show.

"There’s not anyone like her. She’s very unique and she’s such a fighter and does everything authentic," Reedus said as Martin-Green sat next to him, battling back tears. "There’s not a false bone in her body. I’m really going to miss her."

Morgan was similarly complimentary, saying that Martin-Green was "so great. She knocked it out of the park."

Martin-Green did shed a tear eventually, taken down by a clip in which co-star Lennie James talked about the actress' "most explosive, most fantastic" laugh and likened her departure to when Steven Yuen and Michael Cudlitz left the cast after their characters died in the season opener.

"One of the things I dislike most about this show is that you make friends with people, you become family with people," said James, who plays Morgan Jones. "The loss of her is massive."

Fortunately, host Chris Hardwick was quick with the Kleenex.

But weep not for Martin-Green, who joined "TWD" in the eighth episode of Season 3: She has plenty on her post-post-apocalyptic plate.

CBS All Access announced in December that Martin-Green was cast as the lead in their upcoming series "Star Trek: Discovery," playing Lt. Cmdr. Rainsford, the first African American woman to lead a cast in the epic sci-fi franchise.