Wait, 'Friends! The Musical!' is happening?

Forget that mythical "Friends" reunion that's never going to happen — "Friends! The Musical!" is on track for an off-Broadway run.

The unauthorized parody's song titles should resonate with fans of the long-running NBC sitcom. Courtesy of the musical's co-writers, Bob and Tobly McSmith, the soundtrack includes: "The Only Coffee Shop in New York City," "45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place" and "Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!" Oh, yeah, and "How You Doing, Ladies?"

Tobly McSmith said a "Friends" parody "was the next logical step" in a sequence of almost-homages that has included send-ups of "Full House," "Saved by the Bell" and "Beverly Hills, 90120."

"We also did 'Katdashians! Break the Musical!'" McSmith said. "But that was different." (It portrayed the Kardashians as, um, cats.)

It's time to "lovingly lampoon" a show he and others grew up with, McSmith said, adding that fans want to see it exaggerated, with commentary on the sillier story lines and those things that never quite made sense.

(Did we mention that huge apartment? Yeah, things like that.)

"We always try to get alumni to come watch the shows and possibly host," McSmith said. Getting someone from the "Friends" cast to show "is a dream of ours."

Hey, it could happen: They snagged Dustin Diamond for the "Saved by the Bell" parody, but no dice on the Kardashians, McSmith said.

Auditions will be held next month in New York City, and the show should open in September or October at the Triad Theatre. Paul Stancato will direct.