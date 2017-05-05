Hard's Gary Richards on controversial trailer: 'My intentions here were only to help, not offend anyone'

After intense criticism over a festival-preview trailer that many fans found sexist, Hard's Gary Richards has made his first statement on the controversy.

The Hard Summer preview clip, written and directed by Agata Alexander, featured several male headlining DJs wearing outsized prosthetic breasts, ostensibly to satirize the lack of women artists at dance music festivals.

In an emailed statement to The Times, Richards said:

"Here at Hard Events we are here for everyone. The Hard Summer trailer was created as a satirical piece to raise consciousness at a time when equality issues are of utmost importance. Our goal is to promote good music and we are trying to give women more of a platform at our festival.



My intentions here were only to help, not offend anyone, in supporting Agata's vision and message. I understand that she does not speak for all women and how people could be upset by the trailer. There is always a risk of misinterpretation when satire is used, but we felt it was right to let her express herself and have creative control over the piece. We want to extend a sincere apology to those who were offended.



We hope the conversations started by this piece bring the change we intended and we will continue to be a champion for Women's rights within our community and world at large."