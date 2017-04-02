Indie Focus hosts 'Lost City of Z' director and world-class talker James Gray on Monday

Filmmaker James Gray at the U.K. premiere of "The Lost City Of Z" at London's British Museum.

Our Indie Focus screening last week of Marc Webb's "Gifted" was powered by 10-year-old star Mckenna Grace's boisterous enthusiasm.

Gray is a world-class talker about movies

Meanwhile, enjoy this interview Steven Zeitchik did with Gray after “The Lost City of Z's" world premiere last fall at the New York Film Festival.

“The Lost City of Z," Zeitchik writes, “marks the latest movie from one of the greatest (to fans) and frustrating (to some establishment skeptics) of modern American filmmakers. For its creator, it involved nearly a decade of production obstacles that included potential star Brad Pitt’s second thoughts and the pregnancy of prospective star Ben‎edict Cumberbatch’s wife — and tastemakers who scrunched their faces at a longtime chronicler of New York City immigrants and outsiders tackling empire expansion in South America."

The movie, he continues, is “a cause for celebration to Gray’s devotees and a chance for wariness from those who’ve dismissed him before — and its own end to an improbable odyssey."

As Gray put it, “I find an endless obsession extremely fascinating as a narrative.”