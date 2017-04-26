Jeff Goldblum primed for return in new 'Jurassic' movie

Once again, Jeff Goldblum's world is about to get a little more Jurassic.

He will be returning to the "Jurassic Park" franchise in the fifth film, currently untitled and scheduled for release on June 22, 2018, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Goldblum starred in 1993's "Jurassic Park" and 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" as cocky mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm and will reprise the role in the next film.

Joining Goldblum in the sequel are "Jurassic World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Details are scarce about the "Jurassic World" sequel, but it's clear that the box office expectations will be as big as they've ever been. "Jurassic World" sold $1.67 billion in tickets worldwide and is the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Those eager to see Goldblum in action sooner can catch him in "Thor: Ragnarok," which opens Nov. 3.