John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged mid-ring at WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella show off her new engagement ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Roman Reigns may have taken down the Undertaker at Sunday's WrestleMania main event, but the real winner of the evening was love.

After defeating the Miz and Maryse in a tag-team match, John Cena and Nikki Bella made the battle one to remember when he dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Bella accepted Cena's proposal, and the two are planning a SummerSlam wedding.

OK, just kidding on that last part, but it's possible that the WrestleMania proposal will make an appearance on the next season of "Total Bellas," the reality TV series focused on the lives of Nikki and her twin sister, Brie.

Season 2 of the E! spin-off from WWE reality series "Total Divas" is scheduled to debut later this year and will feature Cena and Nikki moving in with Brie and her husband, former WWE champion Daniel Bryan.

Now the season can feature not just anticipation for the birth of Brie's first child, but plenty of planning for Nikki's wedding, in addition to promotion for Cena's upcoming film "Ferdinand" and Bryan's role as general manager of WWE's SmackDown Live.

Bella and Cena have been dating since 2012. This will be her first marriage and his second.