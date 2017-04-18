Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kendall Jenner says she was a 'huge tomboy'
- Lady Gaga and Prince William turn to FaceTime to talk about mental health
- James Gunn will write and direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
- Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner break down the 'Girls' finale and talk about their future
- How 'Fate of the Furious' gave F. Gary Gray the highest grossing opening by an African American director
- Coachella 2017: the reviews, the scene
'Huge tomboy' Kendall Jenner isn't like the other Kardashians: 'I think I get that from my dad'
|Christie D'Zurilla
When it comes to being absorbed in the girly-girl world, Kendall Jenner's not like the other Kardashians.
"I've always been the different one," the high-fashion model tells Harper's Bazaar in its May issue. "I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian."
Of course, in recent years Caitlyn Jenner has gone full Kardashian herself, making her own reality show, reveling in dresses and manicures, hitting red carpets and even putting out a capsule collection of makeup.
"I was a huge tomboy," said 21-year-old Kendall, who according to her mom had one pair of camo shorts she wore nonstop as a child. "I had a phase where I wore boys' clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I've always connected with guys more."
Let's leave it right there, shall we?