Kevin Spacey will host the 2017 Tony Awards

Kevin Spacey will host the 71st Tony Awards, to be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in June, CBS announced Tuesday.

Spacey brings stage chops to the hosting gig: He has a Tony for "Lost in Yonkers," was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre Company for more than a decade and has hit the boards on Broadway and in London's West End frequently.

The "Pay It Forward" star joked in a statement that he was the "second choice for ‘Usual Suspects,’ fourth choice for ‘American Beauty’ and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards."

"I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," he said. "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Jack Sussman, CBS Entertainment's executive vice president for specials, music and live events, praised Spacey's "extensive repertoire, charisma and unparalleled dedication to live theater."

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, returning executive producers of the Tonys broadcast, said in the network's statement that they were excited to work with "a witty and charming host who is not only a Tony-winning actor and fan of live theatre" but, in his role of President Frank Underwood on "House of Cards," also "a president who is a true champion of the arts."

Nominations for the 71st Tony Awards will be announced May 2, and the show will be June 11. Broadcast live on the East Coast, it will air tape-delayed at 8 p.m. PDT on the West Coast.