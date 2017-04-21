Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Late-night hosts couldn't resist Trump's White House visit with Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent
|Yvonne Villarreal
Bill O’Reilly was the butt of jokes on late night this week, but the White House visit from an unusual trio -- Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent -- had late-night hosts in stitches Thursday night.
The Internet exploded after Palin, the former Alaska governor who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008, posted a set of photos on her Facebook page from throughout the executive mansion, including in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton.
The trio of Trump supporters had been treated to a private dinner, a tour and a free-range policy chat Wednesday night with Trump.
On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert quipped in his opening monologue: "Kim Jong Un might be dragging us into thermonuclear conflict. Faced with the possible annihilation of all living things, yesterday President Trump met in the Oval Office with the joint chiefs, the head of the CIA the national security advisor and the secretary of State."
He paused. "I'm just kidding .… He met with Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.”
But he wasn’t done. He showed an Oval Office photo of the three with President Trump and said that after they took the picture, Nugent "hunted Reince Priebus with a crossbow."
Later on CBS, James Corden showed the same photo. "For once, Trump really was the smartest person in the room," he said, with some laughter, on “The Late Late Show.”
His glee continued: “Look at this photo! They are one Vanilla Ice away from the next season of ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’”
Meanwhile, over on NBC’s “Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon was so amused by this visit that he had to repeat their names twice.
"Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock … or as they're more commonly known, the Redneck Holy Trinity.”
Fallon, as if needing his own convincing, showed the picture as evidence.
"This really happened," he said. "They were going to do a silly one and then they realized that was the silly one."