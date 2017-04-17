Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are moving on to film, a docuseries plus a new Twitter bio after 'Girls'

Jenni Konner, left, and Lena Dunham at the Sundance Film Festival in January for director Matt Wolf's movie "It's Me Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise."

“What am I going to change my Twitter bio to?” Jenni Konner wonders aloud.

A few days before the finale of “Girls” — the HBO series she’s run for the past five years alongside Lena Dunham — Konner is in the midst of a minor existential crisis. On her social media page, the 45-year-old has long characterized herself this way: “i write, direct and ep #Girls on HBO.”

As of Monday, that will no longer be the case.

“I’m in a definite postpartum scene right now, as you can tell by the fact that you’re up at my house and I’m drinking wine at 5 o’clock,” she says lounging on a pool chaise in her backyard, hidden in one of the winding hillsides of Nichols Canyon.

Across the country in New York, Dunham was feeling similarly discombobulated. She’d made plans to watch the finale with co-star Allison Williams and pizza. But saying goodbye to the show she began work on at 23 was proving challenging.

“I miss everybody already,” Dunham, now 30, said over the telephone last week. “At a certain point, my entire life was making the show … then I entered a long-term relationship, I had a career, I was financially stable, I was living in a neighborhood that Hannah has probably never even walked through. Our lives diverged.”

While they may be moving away from “Girls,” Dunham and Konner aren’t ready to bid farewell to each other. They’re still running their feminist newsletter, Lenny — an amalgamation of their names — which is about to celebrate its second anniversary. And through their joint production company, A Casual Romance, they’re planning a “VICE”-esque Lenny docuseries for HBO and looking at making their first film.

Plus, they’re totally co-dependent. Every morning, Dunham texts Konner first thing to make sure her partner made it through the night.

“It’ll say, like, ‘Hi, baby!’ but it’s to make sure I’m alive,” said Konner. “If I don’t respond, I’m dead, or something terrible has happened. So I have learned to respond instantly.”