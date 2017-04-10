It runs in the family: Kylie Jenner gets her own TV series, 'Life of Kylie'

Kylie Jenner is heading back to TV with her own docu-series.

Kylie Jenner is getting her own TV show — because of course she's getting her own TV show. It's what you get the person who has everything, right?

"Life of Kylie," an eight-part docu-series, will go behind the scenes of the 19-year-old's "unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics," the E! network announced Monday.

All that in eight half-hour episodes that will premiere this summer.

"This show will allow me to give them [fans] a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends,” Jenner, who's an executive producer on the project, said in a statement.

Because those peeks on her Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts aren't enough? With more than 100 million followers on those three platforms combined, Jenner would appear likely to find an audience.

In addition to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and its attendant reality spinoffs, there's docu-series precedent in the family: Caitlyn Jenner's show "I Am Cait" ran for two seasons on E!

“Life of Kylie” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions, which also handle the "KUWTK" mother ship.