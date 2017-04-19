Matt Damon gets bumped from Jimmy Kimmel's latest United spoof

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel continued his skewering of United Airlines for brutally dragging passenger David Dao from a flight last week.
Dao, apparently, has an unlikely sympathizer: Oscar winner Matt Damon.
Kimmel spoofed the carrier with an ad on Tuesday with a little help from his faux archnemesis. Damon, whose storied history of getting bumped from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has become a thing of memes and awards show infamy, was the ideal celebrity spokesman for Dao's plight.
"I can't do this anymore because I know what it's like to get bumped," Damon narrates over stock footage from the airline. "Trust me, I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll. We're people, damn it, and we deserve to be treated with dignity. Not being told night after night, 'Oh, there's somebody more important, so take a hike.'"
Appropriately, Kimmel promptly interrupts Damon's voice-over to tell him that they need his nonexistent seat and a melee ensues.
"In some cases, some people deserve to get bumped," Kimmel says.