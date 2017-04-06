Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Stephen Belafonte says Mel B is lying; Spice Girl's sister calls him 'a sorry excuse of a man'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Mel B's estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, and her sister, Danielle Brown, are speaking out in the wake of the former Spice Girl's detail-packed request for a domestic violence restraining order.
Belafonte "vehemently denies" his ex's allegations, which include claims of emotional and physical abuse spanning their nearly 10-year marriage. That's according to a statement his attorney gave to TMZ on Wednesday.
"When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show," the attorney said, "and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children."
READ MORE: Mel B's marriage to Stephen Belafonte unravels in a slew of domestic violence allegations
In her petition to the court, the "America's Got Talent" judge, real name Melanie Brown, said Belafonte married her after a two-month courtship while representing himself as Harry Belafonte's son. Over the years, she claims he allegedly choked her; punched her with a closed fist more than once; forced her to lie about evidence of her injuries; and had an affair with and impregnated their nanny, among other things.
A temporary restraining order was granted Monday, telling Belafonte to stay away from his estranged wife, her kids and the daughter they share and barring him from releasing any video of her. A hearing is scheduled for April 24.
On the other side of the fight, Danielle Brown, Melanie's sister, spoke out on Instagram on Wednesday in what she said would be her only statement, as the family mourned the death of her and her sister's father: "8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !!"
Mel B filed for divorce on March 23, a few weeks after returning home to Britain to her family before her father died. She accused Belafonte of hiding her passport to prevent her from getting home before her dad succumbed to multiple myeloma.
Before ending her statement with a bundle of nasty accusations via hashtag, Danielle Brown said, "I hope you, Lorraine Giles [sic] and Michael Bleu [sic] go to jail and rot in hell !!"
Lorraine Gilles is Mel B and Belafonte's former nanny; Michael Bleau is now Gilles' husband.
Gilles' sister Jacqueline Baartz told the Mirror on Wednesday that if Mel B's allegations of fights or a pregnancy during Gilles' seven years as a nanny were true, she would have heard about it. "I don’t know where this is coming from," Baartz told the British outlet.
According to Mel B's filing, Gilles was paid $300,000 over three years by Belafonte, and he gave $60,000 to a company called Events Locker, which employed the former nanny after the singer finally fired her.
Bleau is a co-founder of Events Locker.