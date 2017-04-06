Stephen Belafonte says Mel B is lying; Spice Girl's sister calls him 'a sorry excuse of a man'

Mel B's estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, and her sister, Danielle Brown, are speaking out in the wake of the former Spice Girl's detail-packed request for a domestic violence restraining order.

Belafonte "vehemently denies" his ex's allegations, which include claims of emotional and physical abuse spanning their nearly 10-year marriage. That's according to a statement his attorney gave to TMZ on Wednesday.

"When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show," the attorney said, "and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children."

In her petition to the court, the "America's Got Talent" judge, real name Melanie Brown, said Belafonte married her after a two-month courtship while representing himself as Harry Belafonte's son. Over the years, she claims he allegedly choked her; punched her with a closed fist more than once; forced her to lie about evidence of her injuries; and had an affair with and impregnated their nanny, among other things.

A temporary restraining order was granted Monday, telling Belafonte to stay away from his estranged wife, her kids and the daughter they share and barring him from releasing any video of her. A hearing is scheduled for April 24.

On the other side of the fight, Danielle Brown, Melanie's sister, spoke out on Instagram on Wednesday in what she said would be her only statement, as the family mourned the death of her and her sister's father: "8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !!"