Academy Awards dates set through 2021; Winter Olympics bump 2018 Oscars to March

Mark your calendars, Oscar watchers: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC television network announced Tuesday that the 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018.

This year's Oscars took place Feb. 26, but the March date will give the movie industry's biggest night breathing room after the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, which will conclude Feb. 25.

For those who really want to get an early jump on planning their Oscar parties, the academy also set dates for the three Academy Awards ceremonies to follow: Feb. 24, 2019; Feb. 23, 2020; and Feb. 28, 2021.

The academy announced the timing of a few other key events for the upcoming awards season schedule as well. The next annual Governors Awards will be on Nov. 11, 2017. Voting for next year's Oscar nominations will open Jan. 5, 2018, and conclude Jan. 12, and the nominations themselves will be announced Jan. 23.