New motion picture academy rule makes docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America' ineligible for Oscar consideration

"O.J.: Made in America" director Ezra Edelman, left, and producer Caroline Waterlow after winning the documentary feature award at the Oscars in February.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a series of new rules for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards -- including, most notably, a new regulation that, had it been enacted earlier, would have rendered this year's documentary feature winner, "O.J.: Made in America," ineligible for consideration.

Under the new rules approved by the board of governors at its March 28 meeting, in the documentary categories "multipart or limited series are deemed not eligible for awards consideration."

Ezra Edelman's 7 1/2-hour "O.J.: Made in America" drew controversy among some academy members who felt it should be considered a TV docu-series rather than a true theatrical feature. The ESPN-produced project about the life of O.J. Simpson debuted at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was screened in theaters in its full form in a limited Oscar-qualifying run, but a far larger audience saw it when it aired over several episodes on ABC and ESPN.

As the academy continues to grapple with the ever-blurrier line between film and television, any future questions of eligibility for particular documentary films will be resolved by the executive committee of the documentary branch.

Among other rules announced Friday, the academy is also opening up nominations voting in the animated feature category for the first time to the group's entire voting membership, with invitations to join the nominating committee going out to all members rather than “a select craft-based group."

Historically, animation nominations have often spread some love toward relatively little-seen hand-drawn and stop-motion-animated films like last year's nominees "My Life as a Zucchini" and "The Red Turtle." With the expansion of the nominating process to include members from all branches, animation nods could end up shifting to some degree away from such quirky indie fare in favor of broader, more commercial films.

The academy also announced new regulations aimed at further cracking down on excessive campaigning.

"Prior to nominations, academy members may not be invited to or attend any lunch, dinner or other catered affair that promotes an eligible film for awards consideration that is not associated with a screening," one new rule states.

The rule essentially further clarifies campaign regulations that were enacted in June with the goal, the academy said in its release, of "keeping the attention on the movies themselves."