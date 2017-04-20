California knows how to party: MTV's VMAs to return in 2017

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will return to the best coast in August. The cable network announced Thursday that this year's ceremony will be held at the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27.

"The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the number 1 concert venue in California, the Forum,” said Inglewood mayor James Butts in a statement. "Once again, Madison Square Garden set the standard for both East and West Coasts."

The VMAs have split their locations between the two coasts for the last decade, specifically in New York City and the greater Los Angeles area. 2007 was the last time the awards eschewed the coast, landing instead in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort.

"MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history,” said Shelli Azoff, managing partner for the Forum. “This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans. The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs!"

The Forum also hosted the 2014 VMAs, when Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" won video of the year.

Beyoncé dominated the awards last year, taking home eight Moonmen trophies and, with 24 total wins, surpassing Madonna as the most decorated artist of all time,

The 2017 VMAs will air live from the Forum on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.