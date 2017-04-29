Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Hamilton' L.A. tickets go on sale Sunday, at long last
- 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae has bone cancer
- Katy Perry serves up new single 'Bon Appetit'
- Kim Kardashian says she's no longer materialistic
- Caitlyn Jenner memoir creates a new rift in the family
- Chris Soules' lawyers: Don't prejudge 'Bachelor' alum
- A new Haim LP is on the way (and a new video's here)
Mapping the make believe
|Todd Martens
A closer look at the land of Pandora. The map of the Mo'ara territory reveals how Pandora has changed a generation after the conflict of between the local Na'vi and the human invaders over the mining of unobtanium.
The park covers an expansive 12 acres of property, but the map itself extends well past the boundaries set by Disney's imagineers.