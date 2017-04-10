Pippa Middleton sets wedding date, and here's everything we know so far

Pippa Middleton is gearing up for her royal wedding-adjacent nuptials. The younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is set to wed hedge fund manager James Matthews next month.

So whip out those frilly hats and start pouring the tea. We have a wedding to discuss here!

The younger Middleton launched on the world stage when she turned heads in her sleek bridesmaid gown at her sister's globally watched royal wedding in April 2011. She was then dubbed the ultimate bridesmaid and launched many a fan page exalting her pert posterior.

Now, her time to shine has come. Since the 33-year-old hails from a wealthy upper middle-class family -- as does her fiancé -- the wedding is expected to be quite the society affair.

Here's a breakdown of the details that have been reported so far:

The date: The couple is rumored to wed on May 20, according to E! News.

The ring: The wealthy banking tycoon, 41, popped the question in July while they were visiting the picturesque Lake District. There he presented Middleton with a 3.5-carat Asscher cut diamond engagement ring, according to the Daily Mail.

The dress: Still TBD. But a designer was seen visiting Middleton at home at the end of last year. She was also spotted shopping at Susan Neville in tony Knightsbridge with her mom, Carole, the Mirror said. Speaking of Carole...

The event coordinator: Middleton's mother, Carole, is a renowned party planner who amassed her wealth from Party Pieces, a company that trades in all things festive. The mother of the bride is expected to have a heavy hand in the affair. The bride, who has written for Vanity Fair and a Waitrose food column, also penned the event-planning tome "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends." (Incidentally, the book was criticized for sharing overly simple tips.)

The venue: The ceremony will take place at her village church, the 12th-century St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. And it will be followed by a cocktail hour on the private estate nearby, which has been featured in "The King's Speech," "X Men: First Class" and "The Crown."

The evening reception will be held in the gardens of Middleton's parents' lavish Bucklebury manor, which is only a few miles away.

The maid of honor and best man: Middleton served as maid of honor at the royal wedding, but it's still unclear if Kate will return the favor. She may do a reading instead, as not to steal her sister's thunder. Matthews' brother, the hunky Made in Chelsea soccer star Spencer Matthews, who is quite the lothario, has reportedly been tapped as the best man.

The guest list: About 150 people are expected to attend, according to the Mirror, but the Mail estimated about 350 will show up for the low-key affair. William, Catherine and the royal babies Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on the star-studded guest list. Middleton's royal niece and nephew will serve as flower girl and ring-bearer/page boy, according to the BBC, though rumor has it that Kate feels that her kids are still too young to take on the responsibilities.

Wills' brother, Harry, who gets along famously with Middleton, is also on the guest list, the BBC said, though his girlfriend, "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, probably won't be. (Middleton has reportedly invoked the "no ring, no bring" policy and didn't give her future brother-in-law a plus-one, so it's doubtful that Harry will get one.) Middleton's brother, James Middleton, however, is expected to attend with his girlfriend, Donna Air.

Author and broadcaster Ben Fogle and tennis Roger Federer are also rumored to attend. The queen likely will not.

The honeymoon: The bride and groom will reportedly head off to Kenya for their private post-wedding celebrations.