Producer claims Alec Baldwin was aware Nikki Reed was underage when filming 'Mini's First Time'

Alec Baldwin's new memoir claims he had no idea co-star Nikki Reed was underage when filming "Mini's First Time," an assertion disputed by the film's producer.

Alec "Boss Baby" Baldwin's memoir, "Nevertheless," was released Tuesday with plenty of juicy tidbits about the accomplished actor's career.

But one claim from the book is being vociferously disputed by the producer of one of Baldwin's previous films.

Baldwin asserts in the book that he was unaware that co-star Nikki Reed was underage during the filming of 2006's "Mini's First Time." Reed played a teenager who ends up sleeping with her stepfather (Baldwin) and convincing him to murder her mother.

"I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different," Baldwin wrote.

Producer Dana Brunetti, who produced the indie and went on to produce "House of Cards" and "50 Shades of Grey," remembers it differently.

Brunetti went on an extended Twitter rant Tuesday afternoon refuting Baldwin's claims that he didn't know Reed's age during filming and that he consequently yelled at the producers after the fact.