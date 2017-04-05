Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Producer claims Alec Baldwin was aware Nikki Reed was underage when filming 'Mini's First Time'
|Libby Hill
Alec "Boss Baby" Baldwin's memoir, "Nevertheless," was released Tuesday with plenty of juicy tidbits about the accomplished actor's career.
But one claim from the book is being vociferously disputed by the producer of one of Baldwin's previous films.
Baldwin asserts in the book that he was unaware that co-star Nikki Reed was underage during the filming of 2006's "Mini's First Time." Reed played a teenager who ends up sleeping with her stepfather (Baldwin) and convincing him to murder her mother.
"I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different," Baldwin wrote.
Producer Dana Brunetti, who produced the indie and went on to produce "House of Cards" and "50 Shades of Grey," remembers it differently.
Brunetti went on an extended Twitter rant Tuesday afternoon refuting Baldwin's claims that he didn't know Reed's age during filming and that he consequently yelled at the producers after the fact.
"It’s a lie," Brunetti told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. "Of course he totally knew how old she was. That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore."
Fellow producers Evan Astrowsky and director Nick Guthe both corroborated Brunetti's version of events to THR.
Brunetti claims that Reed's age was seen as a plus during casting because it allowed a built-in excuse to not show more nudity. Because Reed was just 16 at the time of filming, the Child Labor Board would have needed to approve the nudity, which would not have happened due to the sexual nature of the scenes.
Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.