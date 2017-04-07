Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe

A new business deal might lure Richard Simmons back into the spotlight.

Might. Maybe. It's "possible," his longtime manager says.

The fitness guru, who's been missing — OK, not exactly missing, just out of the public eye — since early 2014, just signed a three-year licensing deal, License Global reported Wednesday.

There should be a "global line of thoughtful motivation and inspiration-based products" on the way soon, said Dan Levin of Prominent Brand + Talent. And why not: Over the years, Simmons has already sold a billion-and-a-half bucks worth of merchandise, according to License Global.

Michael Catalano, Simmons' longtime manager, told the New York Times that his currently reclusive client had been actively involved in pursuing the deal and might be willing to step out publicly to promote the new products.

“All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” Catalano allowed.

Turns out there may have been an unintended consequence from "Missing Richard Simmons," the podcast that brought widespread attention to the fact that the fitness star had dropped off the radar. Now, Simmons is on the radar with a whole new group of people.

“[W]ithout a doubt, a younger demo is aware of Richard as a result,” Catalano said. “At the end of the day, if it helps deliver his message to people who were unaware of it previously, fantastic.”