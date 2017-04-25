Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- HARD Summer, Life Is Beautiful festivals announce lineups
- Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died
- Tucker Carlson: 'What Bill O'Reilly did was not easy'
- Faye Dunaway explains that Oscars gaffe: 'I thought he was joking'
- Elton John recovering from 'rare and potentially deadly' infection
- Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
- Riding high from Coachella, Kendrick Lamar will take his act on the road
Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died
|Libby Hill
Scott Baio is defending himself against recent backlash over comments made in the immediate aftermath of "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran's death on Saturday.
On Monday, Baio appeared on WABC radio's "The Bernie and Sid Show" and said, "If you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," before adding that he didn't actually know the circumstances surrounding the troubled actress's death.
"She was just an insecure human being and fell into this world of drugs and alcohol," Baio said during his radio appearance.
"Again, I don’t know if that’s what killed her. I’m sure it was a culmination of years and years of doing it that might have had something to do with it. She just never found her way."
The Harrison County (Ind.) Sheriff's Department stated Monday that autopsy results revealed Moran likely died from complications related to stage 4 cancer. She was 56.
Toxicology reports are still pending, but officials also noted that no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home at the time of her death.
Facing criticism for his comments, Baio first took to Twitter to build his defense on the fact that he said "if you use drugs and alcohol," before moving on to blame critics for only hating him because of his support for the president.
Baio then turned to Facebook to explain the real culprit behind the miscommunication: fake news. In a Monday evening post, Baio stated that he had been influenced by media outlets that suggested Moran's died from a drug overdose.
As for the interview itself, Baio contends that he was asked only about Moran's past substance abuse issues and had yet to learn her cause of death.
"I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it," Baio wrote.
Baio went on to talk about how he was heartbroken over Moran's death, especially now that he knew it was from cancer.
Read Baio's full Facebook post here.